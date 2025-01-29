Automaker Says Manufacturers Will Miss UK's 2030 ZEV Sales Targets Unless Incentives Are Restored

The UK will not achieve the government's target of 80% EV sales by 2030 unless incentives are made available to private buyers.
 
That's according to new Renault UK boss Adam Wood, who said that while the new Renault 5, priced from £22,995, can “break the glass ceiling” of mainstream electric car ownership, more is needed to achieve mass take-up.
 
Currently, government legislation under the zero emission vehicles (ZEV) mandate demands that 28% of a car maker's total sales are electric vehicles, rising each year to 80% in 2030. Heavy fines are dished out to those who miss these targets.


