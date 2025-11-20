Automaker Steps In And Begins Repairing UK Roads While City Councils Figure How To Budget

Ever been so fed up with the number of potholes on the road that you’ve thought about fixing them yourself? Well Citroen clearly did, because it funded a week’s worth of pothole repairs in Gateshead after research by the brand showed that councils across the UK are facing up to three-year waits to repair their roads. Citroen obtained data about the state of the UK roads through a Freedom of Information (FOI) request issued to 424 councils across the country, enquiring about how many reported potholes in their jurisdictions were awaiting repair and found that 1-in-20 roads require immediate repair from pothole damage.



