Automaker's Concerned The EU EV Only Policy Will Put Them Out Of Business

While Volvo has recently updated its electrification goals and introduced a revised gas-powered XC90, the Swedish automaker is one of several brands urging the European Union to stay the course with its proposed combustion engine ban, reports Bloomberg. Volvo has been among the most vocal supporters of full-scale electrification, but as the rate of growth of EV demand dwindles, the Swedish automaker may be starting to worry about its ability to sustain sales in the medium-to-long term. A declaration seen by the news publication shows that an assortment of companies, including Volvo and Rivian, is pleading with the EU to retain the policy. These marques argue that the electric vehicle sector needs certainty and support to meet goals and invest in the segment. Backtracking of any kind may undermine these goals, they argued.



