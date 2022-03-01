Automakers Abandon CES Over Covid-19 Fears

The traditional glitz, glamour and mind-boggling tech launches could be missing from next week’s Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas next week, with bautomaker after automaker cancelling over Covid-19 Omicron fears.

The showcase, used by automakers as a back-to-school event to kick off the new year, is under pressure, with more automakers and key automotive suppliers cancelling almost every day.

While CES has lost more than 50 exhibitors so far, the show’s organisers insist they still have another 2100 confirmed.