Automakers Are Determined To Make Your Vehicle A Rolling Marketing Machine

You may reason that adverts are a necessary evil of living in the 21st century. Whether it be banners while browsing the internet, promos baked into operating systems, or pop-up ads appearing on just about everything with a screen, they can be annoying, but we mostly tolerate them. However, you might’ve hoped that cars would be one place they’d never invade. But, of course, that’s not the case. One frustrated Redditor recently shared that his Jeep Grand Cherokee’s infotainment screen began displaying an unskippable, clickable ad every time the vehicle came to a stop. Because, apparently, no place is safe anymore.



