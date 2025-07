There’s a unifying message among the leading anti-electric vehicle voices. Whether they work for car dealerships, car companies or in Congress, the message is the same. They are not anti-EV, they claim. They are pro-choice. Pro-freedom. Against the EV “mandate.”

They’re not opposed to what’s new and disruptive, they claim. They just want “choice” for the American car buyer.

It’s the most agreeable, dignified messaging for the cause. It’s also baloney. Here’s why.