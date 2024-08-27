Automakers Are Increasingly Building Their Own Parts Putting Supply Chain At Risk

Amidst the growth of the electric vehicle sector, more and more automakers are reportedly looking to insource their own EV components. Analysts have noted that this trend could end up posing a challenge for suppliers that are looking to establish a presence in the electric vehicle market.

Michael Robinet, the executive director of automotive consulting at S&P Global Mobility, noted that parts from suppliers could account for about 60-70% of a vehicle’s typical value. This could see a notable decline as more and more automakers insource the production of critical EV components like electric motors, batteries, or in-vehicle software.