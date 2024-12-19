Automakers Are Moving Away From Traditional Auto Shows Towards SEMA

SEMA is many things all at once. It’s the home to almost the entire aftermarket industry, playing host to a billion-dollar (with a B) industry. It’s also the home of the Bluetooth driveshaft and the overfender nationals. What it hasn’t been, historically, is a home for automakers to display their wares.

At the 2024 show, though, there was a shift: SEMA has replaced the traditional auto show as the hub of the automotive universe.



Historically, SEMA has only existed to serve its members, supporting the business of making speed parts and selling them. But recently, under the leadership of SEMA President and CEO Mike Spagnola, SEMA has become a political force. Now, it has the power to put its thumb on the scale of car-specific legislation–something that affects the entire industry.



