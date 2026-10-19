Automakers Are Moving To Electronic Oil Dipsticks Because Of Clueless Owners

For decades, the vast majority of cars had a very simple tool to help owners properly maintain their car. That tool was a dipstick, and it enabled a quick, objective look at whether or not an engine or transmission had enough fluid inside for safe operation. Today, many cars don't offer that same simple tool to their owners. Instead, they offer digital displays that are often hidden deep in touchscreen menus. That can feel like a real step backward for DIY drivers. There is, however, a reason behind the change. In 2024, Automotive News got the word about this change straight from the automakers' mouths when it comes to why they're eliminating dipsticks. "Today's consumer does not prioritize manually checking the oil level. With a sensor, that info is presented to them every time they turn on the ignition. This is customer-focused engineering," said Stellantis spokesperson Dale Jewett. A Mercedes-Benz USA spokesperson echoed that sentiment.



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