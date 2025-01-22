Automakers Are Sitting Out Superbowl Ads After Bidenomics Hangover Sets In

Super Bowl LIX “might see only one automotive ad” -- from Stellantis-owned Jeep -- which “would be a low-water mark for a category that once dominated,” according to E.J. Schultz of AD AGE.

This comes as, Kia -- one of the Super Bowl’s “most consistent advertisers” -- is “sitting out the game this year.” Kia had advertised in three straight Super Bowls. It sat out the 2021 game but before that had “run ads in 11 straight Super Bowls.” This decision makes an “already weak” automotive Big Game lineup “even weaker.” Only Jeep has confirmed a spot. Toyota, Volkswagen and BMW, the other three auto brands that ran ads last year, have confirmed they are “sitting this year out.” Schultz noted in 2018, “11 auto brands ran ads” during the Super Bowl. Toyota also is sitting out this year's game “due to model launch timing, it appears,” even though the brand is an official NFL sponsor.



Read Article