Automakers Band Together And Accuse NHTSA Of Stifling Innovation Through Bureaucracy

A major trade group representing General Motors, Toyota Motor, Volkswagen opens new tab, Hyundai and other automakers sharply criticized the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, saying the auto safety regulator is impeding progress and struggling to modernize.
"Its fractured relationship with the industry, decades-old safety regulations, and lack of a clear strategic roadmap for emerging technologies are stifling innovation and threatening U.S. global leadership," said Alliance for Automotive
