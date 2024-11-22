Automakers Beg Trump To Keep Tax Credit So They Can Continue To Sell Unprofitable EVs

Agent009 submitted on 11/22/2024 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 7:36:58 AM

Views : 438 | Category: Auto Sales | Source: | SOURCE: money.usnews.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

A group representing major automakers including General Motors, Toyota Motor Corp, and Volkswagen urged President-elect Donald Trump to retain key tax credits for electric vehicle purchases and take steps to speed deployment of self-driving cars.
 
The Alliance for Automotive Innovation in a previously unreported Nov. 12 letter to Trump also raised concerns about vehicle emissions rules citing "federal and state emissions regulations (particularly in California and affiliated states) that are out-of-step with current auto market realities and increase costs for consumers."
 
The automakers did not specify how they want the rules revised but said they support "reasonable and achievable" emissions regulations. The Trump transition team did not immediately comment.


Read Article


Automakers Beg Trump To Keep Tax Credit So They Can Continue To Sell Unprofitable EVs

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)