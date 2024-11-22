Automakers Beg Trump To Keep Tax Credit So They Can Continue To Sell Unprofitable EVs

A group representing major automakers including General Motors, Toyota Motor Corp, and Volkswagen urged President-elect Donald Trump to retain key tax credits for electric vehicle purchases and take steps to speed deployment of self-driving cars.

The Alliance for Automotive Innovation in a previously unreported Nov. 12 letter to Trump also raised concerns about vehicle emissions rules citing "federal and state emissions regulations (particularly in California and affiliated states) that are out-of-step with current auto market realities and increase costs for consumers."

The automakers did not specify how they want the rules revised but said they support "reasonable and achievable" emissions regulations. The Trump transition team did not immediately comment.