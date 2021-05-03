Automakers Brace For Another Shortage After Texas Winter Storms Threaten Supply Of Seat Foam

Automakers continue to suffer through a semiconductor shortage, but there may be another issue brewing in the background: foam. Specifically, the foam that goes into millions of car seats we sit on every day when going for a drive. According to a report from Automotive News on Thursday, suppliers are "scrambling" to restart production following the devastating Texas winter storms last month.



The storms knocked power offline for millions of residents and produced water shortages statewide, and the state's petrochemical plants didn't go unscathed. Two sources spoke with the publication saying things are fine for now, but the problem may become serious in the coming weeks.



