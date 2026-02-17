Automakers Can't Make A Back Up Camera That Works Right, What They Going To Do With AI?

Robots. Self-Driving. “Physical AI.” Eyes-off driving. It’s a lot of tech jargon packed into a realm that most people never expected: their cars. For most, this stuff feels like some far-off future envisioned by tech bros and Wall Street guys, not something they’ll ever really have to deal with day-to-day. 

 
But amid the last few months of news, including the headlines at CES 2026 and even some key features of the Volvo EX60’s recent debut, it’s clear that artificial intelligence is pretty much the name of the game right now. Whether it’s a hairdryer or a new car, AI is making its way into every aspect of consumer life—whether we asked for it or not.


