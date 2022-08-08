Automakers Continue To Push Autonomous Vehicles That Consumers Don't Want And Don't Trust

Despite some of the world’s largest automakers promising commercially viable self-driving cars by 2020, autonomous vehicles have yet to manifest in any serious capacity. Granted, advanced driving aids have begun to usurp some amount of control from the driver. But they aren’t quite what was envisioned by the industry when everyone was a lot more optimistic about the technologies involved. This may also be true of consumers, who seem to have soured on the general premise of autonomous vehicles as they’ve started to learn all that might entail. This seems to exist at odds with a renewed push from auto manufacturers to hype the technology. After most companies scaled back any public promotion of their AVs (blame missed deadlines, the pandemic, languishing development, legal concerns, etc.) several have started up again. Uber Freight recently announced its vision for self-driving trucks where the vehicle pilots itself on the highway while a human driver waits to take over when it comes time to navigate the side streets or pull the rig into a depot; Argo AI (backed by Ford and Volkswagen) has said it’s establishing a panel of outside experts to help oversee the safe deployment of its self-driving tech, and General Motors just said it would double its SuperCruise network to pave the way for nationwide autonomy.



