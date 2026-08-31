Automakers Dump Millions Into Passenger Side Screens - One Third Of Them Are Never Turned On

Agent009 submitted on 8/31/2026 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 8:01:21 AM

Views : 1,400 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.carscoops.com

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Automakers keep stuffing cars with bigger screens and smarter electronics, but owners say they’re not asking for a rolling Best Buy. JD Power’s latest tech study suggests drivers are happiest with features they barely notice, while some headline-grabbing gadgets are proving much less lovable and end up unused.
 
JD’s 2026 US Tech Experience Index surveyed 68,084 owners of new 2026 model-year vehicles after 90 days of ownership. It examined 40 technologies covering comfort and convenience, connectivity, driver assistance, EVs and smart vehicle features.


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Automakers Dump Millions Into Passenger Side Screens - One Third Of Them Are Never Turned On

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"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

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