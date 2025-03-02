Automakers FINALLY Figure Out Cars Are Too Expensive - More Affordable Models Are On The Way

They’re all about that base, ’bout that base—all models. “Lower-priced cars are coming” was the automaker consensus during last week’s NADA (National Automobile Dealers Association) Show, which is good news for consumers on the affordability front. Just don’t expect the cheaper vehicles to be anything exciting.

According to Automotive News, the likes of Ford, Mini, Mitsubishi, and Ram will be bringing down the starting MSRPs of their existing crossovers and trucks by introducing new base or lower-end trims. Even Tesla is “on the cusp” of new affordable models, likely variants of the Model 3 and Model Y, reports Autocar. Right, and the cost of eggs will be, like, two bucks any day now.

For their efforts, General Motors and Volkswagen have already reaped the benefits of their bottom-of-the-barrel models, while Stellantis recently reintroduced a bargain minivan. Ah, notice a pattern?