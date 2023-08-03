Automakers Failing To Value Security - Risking Breaches By Underpaying White Hat Hackers

The auto industry lags others in cybersecurity, said Mohammed Ismail, chair of the Electrical and Computer Engineering Department at Wayne State University in Detroit.
“With any new technology, this is a very typical situation,” he said. “When Wi-Fi and Bluetooth started 25 years ago, it took years for those technologies to be seamless and mature.”
Ismail estimates the auto industry needs about five more years of R&D to produce millions of predominantly software-based vehicles that are very secure.
