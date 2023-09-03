Automakers Fear Dieselgate Backlash Over "Dirty" Battery Construction

Several electric vehicle (EV) makers have pledged to use more environmentally friendly batteries in their vehicles. The commitment comes as part of an effort to avoid a repeat of the “Dieselgate” scandal, which involved several car manufacturers installing cheating software in their diesel engines to pass emissions tests. The announcement was made by the Global Battery Alliance (GBA), a consortium of companies and organisations working to develop more sustainable and responsible practices in the production and disposal of batteries. Among the companies pledging to adopt cleaner batteries are BMW, Ford, Honda, and Tesla. The GBA aims to create a sustainable battery value chain, from mining to recycling, that minimises the environmental and social impact of battery production. The GBA’s efforts are particularly relevant given the projected growth in EV sales over the coming years. As more people switch to electric cars, the demand for batteries is expected to increase significantly. This could lead to an increase in the use of harmful chemicals and unsustainable practices in battery production, unless action is taken to ensure that batteries are produced in a sustainable and responsible manner. The commitments include ensuring that raw materials for batteries are sourced responsibly, improving battery production processes to reduce waste and emissions, and promoting safe and responsible disposal and recycling of batteries at the end of their life. The GBA also aims to develop innovative solutions to make batteries more sustainable, such as using recycled materials in battery production and designing batteries that are easier to recycle. The announcement is a welcome step towards a more sustainable future for EVs, and shows that car manufacturers are taking responsibility for the environmental impact of their products. However, it is important to ensure that these commitments are followed through, and that companies are held accountable for their actions.



