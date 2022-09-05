Automakers Find They Can Make More Money Selling Fewer Vehicles

The BMW Group says that demand for Rolls-Royce, BMW, and Mini models has skyrocketed over the last year. That's also despite rampant supply issues, exacerbated by the war in Ukraine and echos of the pandemic. The BMW Group credits its new electric models, like the BMW iX and Mini Cooper Electric, for consumers' interest in the group's brands. On paper, that certainly looks to be the case. In its first-quarter financial report, the BMW Group reported that 15% of vehicles delivered this year were electric, up from 11% last year. Those don't sound like huge figures, but when your delivered units numbers close to 600,000 even small margins can be big.



