A consortium that includes Toyota and Nissan has been formed to protect connected cars from cyberattacks.

The consortium consists of 90 Japanese companies and also includes technology giants such as Microsoft Japan, Trend Micro, NTT Communications, Somp Japan Insurance, Denso, and Panasonic. These companies will check their automotive software for security flaws and share information, including cyberattack trends, to prevent hijacking and data theft, Nikkei Asia reports.