Automakers Have Until November 15th To Lay Down Plans For Mandatory Anti Drunk Driving Technology

According to the NHTSA, one person dies as a result of drunk driving every 39 minutes in the USA. That’s 37 people every single day on average. Regulators want to put an end to that trend by making it impossible for drunk people to start and drive a modern car. Several parties want that tech to show up sooner rather than later but there are significant challenges ahead. The NHTSA has until November 15 of this year to issue its “final rule” on the standard this new anti-drunk driving tech must meet. It’s known about that deadline since 2021, when a law was passed requiring it to determine these rules so that automakers could follow them. Essentially, the tech in question would prevent a drunk person from operating a car.



