Automakers Killed The Spare Tire To Increase Gas Mileage But Why Haven't EVs Brought It Back?

Before cars powered by massive battery packs were considered feasible, automakers faced a major challenge with carbon dioxide emissions. They had to tackle the three pillars of fuel efficiency: aerodynamics, thermal efficiency, and mass. One of the victims of weight reduction efforts was the spare tire. By eliminating it, car companies said they saved a few kilograms, which reduced emissions. Battery electric vehicles (BEVs) do not have direct carbon dioxide emissions. That said, what is the excuse electric cars have to avoid bringing them back? Only those who have been stuck with a car without a spare tire know how badly these components can be missed. I went through that once with my entire family in the car, only 40 km (25 miles) from the airport, with an international flight to catch. The repair kit did not solve the problem. To make matters worse, I could not find a single tire repair shop around.



