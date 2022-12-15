Automakers Lack Of Design Foresight Lead To Problems As Tesla Opens Up Supercharging Network To All

Tesla recently opened up its Supercharger network to other brands, but the location of varying charging port locations is causing a bit of a problem. This latest stumbling block highlights one of the main EV issues that hasn't been addressed properly yet. Tesla appears to be buzzing with good ideas but tends to run into significant roadblocks on the way. Thankfully, its home charging system for non-Tesla models appears to be excellent. In a clip shared on Reddit, we can see a Jaguar I-Pace being charged while a Tesla Model 3 owner stares in confusion. The Jaguar has no option but to dive head first into the charging bay, as its port sits on the front left fender. This makes the charging bay next door, which would typically be the correct one to park in, useless.



