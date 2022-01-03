Automakers Line Up To Ban Vehicle Sales In Russia Following Ukraine Invasion

Russia's invasion of Ukraine is having far-reaching effects on multiple industries. Large corporations and countries as a whole continue to impose sanctions on Russia and the automotive and motorsport industries have started to respond. Already, the start of the Formula One season has been affected; yesterday, the FIA announced that the Russian Grand Prix in Sochi had been canceled. Individual carmakers are now making their stance clear and electing to suspend shipments to Russia amid the ongoing war. The group includes Volvo Cars, General Motors, Volkswagen, and German truck maker Daimler Truck.



