Automakers Look To Tesla To Bail Them Out Of 2025 EU Emissions Fines

A group of the world’s largest car manufacturers want to pool their European Union emissions with Tesla this year to avoid costly fines. This year, overall fleet emissions in the bloc will need to fall from 106.6 grams of CO2 per kilometer traveled down to 93.6 grams, and individual car manufacturers have specific targets they must hit.

According to documents released by the EU Commission, Toyota, Ford, Mazda, Stellantis, Subaru and Leapmotor intend to create a ‘Superpool’ with Tesla. These brands account for a combined 33% of the total vehicle market and a 30% share of the total EV market in Europe.