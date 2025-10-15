Automakers Make Cars Rare To Boost Profits

Selling cars used to be a straightforward business. Provide customers with the product they want, at a price that they can afford. Henry Ford was a master of this concept, the Model T, the first mass-produced car, effectively mobilizing the world. Today, more than 100 years after the Model T revolutionized personal transportation, there are an estimated 1.6 billion cars running around the world. Accordingly, the business of selling cars has evolved too, and automakers often have to think out-of-the-box to move cars off showroom floors. One tactic to do so is to create an artifical impression of scarcity for certain models in a line-up, creating the impression among customers that they may lose out if they don't sign on the dotted line.



Read Article