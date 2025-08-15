Automakers Need To Face Reality - EV Pickups Are A Big Nothing Burger

When my boss, Patrick George, picked me up earlier this week in a GMC Sierra EV he was testing, we both couldn't help but be stunned at just how big it was. It towered over Toyota Tacomas and barely squeezed through cramped New York City streets. (We had an event we had to drive to, don't worry; operating a massive truck in the Big Apple, electric or otherwise, is not advisable.) Full-size trucks have gotten enormous over the last few decades. And, sure, that's annoying when you're trying to sneak your cruise ship of a truck past a double-parked Uber. But it's an even more supersized challenge for automakers trying to pivot to electric vehicles.



Read Article