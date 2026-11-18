Mazda, Subaru and Suzuki now jointly own software that sorts drivers into three groups. A driver’s cognition can be normal for their age, at the level of mild cognitive impairment (MCI), or at the level of dementia, and the software decides which from ordinary driving. The example the inventors lean on is how often someone nudges the wheel back and forth while going through a single curve. The three carmakers are not alone on the grant. It is shared with Eisai, the Japanese company behind the dementia drug Aricept and co-developer of Leqembi, with rubber and sensor supplier Sumitomo Riko, and with the University of Tsukuba and Japan’s AIST research institute. The details come from a patent filing that was recently granted in Japan.



Read Article