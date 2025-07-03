Automakers Ready To Jump Back Into The Russian Market If Peace Deal Materializes

Ward's Auto is reporting that Hyundai and Renault are eyeing a return to the Russian market, assuming that Russia and Ukraine reach a peace deal following the former's invasion of the latter.
if the fighting stops, the two global automakers, which left the Russian market due to the conflict, might reenter it.
Most global OEMs exited the Russian market following the invasion of Ukraine. Russians have been buying new cars from Russian automakers, Chinese car companies, and the gray market.
