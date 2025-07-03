Automakers Ready To Jump Back Into The Russian Market If Peace Deal Materializes

Agent009 submitted on 3/7/2025 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 8:26:48 AM

Views : 516 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.thetruthaboutcars.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

 Ward's Auto is reporting that Hyundai and Renault are eyeing a return to the Russian market, assuming that Russia and Ukraine reach a peace deal following the former's invasion of the latter.

 
if the fighting stops, the two global automakers, which left the Russian market due to the conflict, might reenter it.
 
Most global OEMs exited the Russian market following the invasion of Ukraine. Russians have been buying new cars from Russian automakers, Chinese car companies, and the gray market.
 


Read Article


Automakers Ready To Jump Back Into The Russian Market If Peace Deal Materializes

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)