Automakers Run Into Semiconductor Shortages As China Gobbles Up World Supply

Volkswagen Group, along with German auto suppliers Continental and Bosch, on Friday warned about a shortage of semiconductor components needed for automotive production.
The pandemic has hit auto and auto parts production globally, and auto manufacturing has grown increasingly reliant on imported chips for electronic parts, such as electronic control units and electronic stability programs.
Production slowed down during hard lockdowns triggered by the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic earlier in 2020. But a strong rebound in China demand has led to a shortage of parts.
