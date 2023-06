The trade group representing nearly all major automakers wants the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to soften its proposal to sharply cut vehicle emissions through 2032 saying it is "neither reasonable nor achievable."

The EPA said in April the proposed 2027-2032 standards would cut emissions by 56% compared to the existing 2026 requirements, or 13% annual average pollution cuts.

On Wednesday, it said it would respond after July 5, when a period of public comment ends.