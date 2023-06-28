Automakers Scramble To Find Enough Lithium To Make EV Batteries

The electric vehicle industry officially debuted after Tesla released its first electric vehicle in 2008 – the Tesla Roadster. Ever since the struggle for global dominance in the market ensued, the stakes are getting tougher as automakers scramble for market share and resources.

The switch to electric vehicles is quite puzzling. Initially, it seemed like a collective global effort to fight climate change. Still, as the industry progresses, it's beginning to feel like powerplay between global industry leaders and the Chinese government.

Going green might have been the best solution to prevent pollution in cities and reduce the use of declining fossil fuels. However, the raw materials required for the development of electric vehicles are getting scarce.