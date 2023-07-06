Automakers Shudder As 2024 Volvo EX30 Debuts At Only $34,950 In The US

The all-electric Volvo EX30 is here as the brand's smallest SUV – and electric vehicle – to date.

Offering a more city-friendly and affordable alternative to the XC40 Recharge and C40 Recharge electric SUVs, the Volvo EX30 is the brand's first premium subcompact SUV and fourth all-electric model.

It will be priced from $34,950 in the US, where it is available for pre-order now, and around 36,000 euros in Europe, with Volvo saying the pricing is similar to an internal combustion engine-powered SUV of the same size.