Automakers Slashing Prices To Rid Lots Of The Dreaded Electric Vehicle

Electric vehicle prices are down 18% so far this month compared to April 2023. With most automakers launching aggressive discounts, many EVs are on fire sale right now. Some are even being offered for five-figure discounts. After slashing prices throughout last year, Tesla’s best-selling Model 3 and Model Y are still dragging down overall EV prices. “Notably, lower EV prices have supported EV sales volumes in the US, particularly for key Tesla models,” Stephanie Valdez Streaty, director of Industry Insights at Cox Automotive, explained.



