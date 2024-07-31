Automakers Sold Your Driving Data For Just Pennies But Probably Cost You Hundreds

In a letter to the US Federal Trade Commission late last week, US Senators Ron Wayde and Edward Markey revealed that Honda and Hyundai sold driver data to Verisk Analytics, a data broker, for surprisingly little profit.

Automakers have been under increased scrutiny in the last few months regarding their data collection policies and how they get consent to share that information with third parties. Investigations have revealed that some automakers have been selling driver information to data brokers who packaged and sold it to insurance companies.

According to the letter, Honda shared data from 97,000 cars with Verisk between 2020 and 2024. Owners who opted into Honda’s Driver Feedback program through the company’s mobile app had their data disclosed to the analytics company, which paid Honda $25,920—or just 26 cents per car.