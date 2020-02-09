Automakers Struggle To Remain Green When Minerals They Need Are So Dirty To Mine

Agent009 submitted on 9/2/2020Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 10:32:46 AM

0 user comments | Views : 292 | Category: New Cars | Source: | SOURCE: www.thetruthaboutcars.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Electric vehicle manufacturers are already struggling to maintain supply lines as demand for batteries increases in practically every industry in existence.

Automakers have recently begun branching out to secure the raw materials necessary for their production while also trying to cozy up to battery suppliers who already know they have them over a barrel. Some, like Tesla, have even built their own facilities for battery production.

In August, Tesla CEO Elon Musk announced that the automaker would offer favorable deals to companies that could mine nickel in an ecologically friendly manner and help ensure it has an adequate supply of the metal for batteries. But there’s a problem:

Read Article


Automakers Struggle To Remain Green When Minerals They Need Are So Dirty To Mine

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]