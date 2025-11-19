Automakers Summoned To Testify To Congress On The Consumer Costs Of Over Regulation

The CEOs of the Detroit Three automakers and a senior Tesla executive have been invited to appear at a Jan. 14 Senate hearing on the impact of auto regulations and vehicle prices, Reuters has learned.

General Motors CEO Mary Barra, Ford CEO Jim Farley, Stellantis CEO Antonio Filosa and Tesla Vice President of Vehicle Engineering Lars Moravy have been asked to appear at the previously unreported Senate Commerce Committee hearing that will review the impact of vehicle emissions and electric vehicle regulations on auto prices.