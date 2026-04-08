Automakers Swear They Don't Make Money On EVs, But Polestar Just Slapped A $21,000 Discount On One If You Own a Tesla

Agent009 submitted on 4/8/2026 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 7:39:09 AM

Views : 616 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: insideevs.com

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Polestar is offering huge incentives for the Polestar 3 and Polestar 4 electric models yet again, with current Tesla owners clearly in the company’s crosshairs. The Swedish automaker will slash the price of a 2025 Polestar 3 electric SUV by up to $21,000, while the Polestar 4 crossover can be had for up to $14,000 less if the customers currently drive a Tesla.
 
The most generous incentive is even higher than when Polestar went after Tesla owners last year, when it offered up to $20,000 off a new Polestar 3 lease. Mind you, the $7,500 federal tax credit was still available back then, making this round of incentives even more impressive.


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Automakers Swear They Don't Make Money On EVs, But Polestar Just Slapped A $21,000 Discount On One If You Own a Tesla

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