Automakers Tell Biden Administration New EV Mandates Are Hopelessly Unrealistic

The EPA is currently in the middle of a three-day commenting window regarding new emission standards for light-duty and medium-duty vehicles. One large automotive lobbying agency took full advantage of that yesterday with a long letter spelling out how hard it’ll make it for automakers. Here’s a breakdown of its complaints.

The Alliance for Automotive Innovation represents General Motors, Toyota, Volkswagen, Hyundai, Kia, BMW, Ferrari, Honda, McLaren, Subaru, Porsche, and more. It’s the group specifically lobbying the Biden administration to relax its newly proposed greenhouse gas standards for 2027-2032.