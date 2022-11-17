Automakers Tell UK Lawmakers They Need To Rethink The 2030 ICE Ban

The UK government has reaffirmed its commitment to the ban of new petrol and diesel cars in 2030, with a caveat of plug-in hybrid cars with a ‘significant zero emission capability’ able to be sold until 2035. This realigned target date is ten years earlier than was originally revealed in 2018, and comes as part of a wide reaching 10 point plan for a green industrial revolution designed to create 250,000 jobs backed by a £12 billion investment package.

This decision pushes forward its plan to reduce the UK’s contribution to climate change following significant global pressure to decarbonise, with this renewed urgency coming on the back of alarming climate change projections.