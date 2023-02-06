Automakers Tells Dealerships To Invest $5.5 In to Charging Stations To Sell EVs

The nearly 17,000 franchise dealerships in the United States will invest an estimated $5.5 billion in new infrastructure to sell electric vehicles, according to the National Automobile Dealers Association (NADA), a car dealer trade group.

NADA didn’t elaborate on this estimate, leaving out details such as a timeline for the spend, according to Green Car Reports, but it did mention that some automakers have asked dealerships to invest anywhere between $100,000 and $1 million for chargers and other upgrades to sell electric vehicles.