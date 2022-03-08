Automakers Want EV Tax Credit Bill Changed - Manchin Replies "Build Your EVs In The US"

Automakers want Democratic Senator Joe Manchin to revisit his proposal to restructure the $7,500 electric vehicle tax credit, raising fears it could be largely unworkable because of new sourcing requirements for battery components and critical minerals. Manchin on Tuesday expressed little interest in revising his proposal. "Tell (automakers) to get aggressive and make sure that we're extracting in North America, we're processing in North America and we put a line on China," Manchin told reporters. "I don't believe that we should be building a transportation mode on the backs of foreign supply chains. I'm not going to do it."



