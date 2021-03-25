Automakers Want To Eliminate Tariffs On Cheap Chinese Steel In Spite Of Human Rights Concerns

Several of the world’s major automakers, along with other special interest groups close to the automotive industry, have banded together to form the Tariff Reform Coalition in an effort to roll back Turmp-era import tariffs on steel and aluminum.



According to Automotive News, the group is urging policymakers to remove Section 232 tariffs on imported steel and aluminum and reassess Section 301 tariffs on imports from China. Rufus Yerxa is the president of the National Foreign Trade Council, one of the coalition’s 37 members. Speaking to AN, Yerxa said the Trump-era import tariffs are “unwarranted, ineffective and self-defeating” and called on the Biden administration to “reconsider the Section 232 and Section 301 tariffs that are causing serious damage to those already struggling.”



Read Article