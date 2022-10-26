Automakers Will Ramp Up EV Spending To $1.2 Trillion By 2030

Thanks to the success of Tesla, electric vehicles are no longer a niche science project. Numerous startups and even legacy automakers have followed the lead of Elon Musk's company to develop EVs, and they're getting better and better with each passing year. But if you look at any freeway in almost any country, combustion-powered cars still dominate the landscape for several reasons, among which are infrastructure and cost issues. That is set to change globally thanks to legislation that could outlaw the internal combustion engine unless carbon-neutral alternative fuels can be developed. The world's automakers are sinking fortunes into research and development.



