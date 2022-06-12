Automkers Begin Acting More Like Phone Companies To Meet Changing Demand

The automotive industry is taking cues from the mobile phone industry as software as a service is driving the transformation of a business historically focused on hardware.

Thomas Mueller, global head of automotive engineering at Bangalore, India-based Wipro Engineering, said Monday at the Automotive News Congress in Detroit that the mobile phone industry separated the phone from the software and embraced mobile application services. That’s what’s currently happening in the automotive industry, said Mueller, who also is Wipro’s chief technology officer.

Mobile phone applications are powered by cloud computing, and the car and cloud are on a similar path.