Automotive Aftermarket Frowns On Biden's Electrification Push

The Specialty Equipment Market Association, more commonly known as SEMA, released a statement regarding the Biden administration's strict proposed emissions standards, which could lead to more than two-thirds of all new vehicle sales being electric by 2032.

"On behalf of more than 7,000 SEMA members, we have significant concerns regarding the impact of these proposed regulations on small automotive businesses," wrote Mike Spagnola, president and CEO of SEMA. "The specialty aftermarket industry supports more than one million US automotive manufacturing jobs, yet these people and businesses are often overlooked in the push to electrify our automotive sector."