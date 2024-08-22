Automotive Industry Fears Losing Their $7,500 EV Incentive Crutch

The EV industry feels very tumultuous right now. Perhaps that uneasy feeling can be blamed on how politicized it has become in a short amount of time, and now that the U.S. presidential election is right around the corner, certain taxpayer incentives have become the focal point of how policy could affect the shifting industry. Welcome back to Critical Materials, your daily roundup for all things EV and automotive tech. Today, we're chatting about the implications that repealing tax credits could have on the industry, BYD's interest in Mexico, and Stellantis' very real brand problems. Let's jump in.



