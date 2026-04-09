Automotive Lobby Group Pushes For A Permanent Ban On Chinese Connected Cars

Agent009 submitted on 9/4/2026 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 8:16:51 AM

Views : 808 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.motor1.com

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Chinese automakers have not sold a single connected car in the United States yet, and the country's biggest manufacturers want to make sure that stays permanent. The Alliance for Automotive Innovation sent Congress a letter this week asking lawmakers to lock the door before it ever opens.
 
The group, which represents most major automakers selling vehicles in the US, wants a permanent ban on Chinese connected vehicles, software, and hardware passed before this session of Congress ends. Reuters first reported the push on September 3.


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Automotive Lobby Group Pushes For A Permanent Ban On Chinese Connected Cars

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