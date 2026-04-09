Automotive Lobby Group Pushes For A Permanent Ban On Chinese Connected Cars

Chinese automakers have not sold a single connected car in the United States yet, and the country's biggest manufacturers want to make sure that stays permanent. The Alliance for Automotive Innovation sent Congress a letter this week asking lawmakers to lock the door before it ever opens.

The group, which represents most major automakers selling vehicles in the US, wants a permanent ban on Chinese connected vehicles, software, and hardware passed before this session of Congress ends. Reuters first reported the push on September 3.