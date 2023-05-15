Automotive Supplier REFUSES To Recall 67 Million Air Bags Claiming NHTSA Study Was Based On Feelings Not Flaw

We could be seeing yet another airbag-related recall in North America. After an eight-year investigation, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) is demanding that ARC Automotive Inc., based out of Knoxville, Tennessee, issue a recall for 67 million airbag inflators. According to NHTSA, the inflators can potentially send shrapnel through the cabin in the event of a crash, causing injury or death. However, ARC Automotive is pushing back.

NHTSA began in the investigation in 2015, when two airbag ruptures happened in the United States, both of which used ARC inflators. In 2016, another ARC inflator rupture was reported in Canada, which ended in a fatality, so NHTSA expanded the investigation